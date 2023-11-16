ADVERTISEMENT

Residents block road seeking solution to drinking water scarcity

November 16, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kottaramthuruth ward blocked the coastal road at Perumathura on Wednesday demanding urgent solutions to the drinking water scarcity in their areas.

Residents, including women and children, blocked the road for around three hours alleging that the supply had been intermittent for months. The blockade was called off after officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the local police held discussions with the residents.

The KWA has decided to draw two pipelines to the region as a short-term measure. Traffic along the road was hit for hours following the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US