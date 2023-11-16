HamberMenu
Residents block road seeking solution to drinking water scarcity

November 16, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kottaramthuruth ward blocked the coastal road at Perumathura on Wednesday demanding urgent solutions to the drinking water scarcity in their areas.

Residents, including women and children, blocked the road for around three hours alleging that the supply had been intermittent for months. The blockade was called off after officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the local police held discussions with the residents.

The KWA has decided to draw two pipelines to the region as a short-term measure. Traffic along the road was hit for hours following the incident.

