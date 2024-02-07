ADVERTISEMENT

Residents block highway alleging official apathy in capturing elusive tiger in Wayanad

February 07, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Residents under the aegis of an all-party action council took out a march to the forest range office at Chethalayalm and blocked the Pulpally-Sulthan Bathery State highway on Wednesday in protest against the alleged apathy of the Forest department in capturing an elusive tiger that triggered panic among residents of Surabhikkavala and Thannitheruvu near Pulpally under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

Two domestic animals were reportedly killed in tiger attacks in the area in a week.

A goat, owned by  Sunil of Palamattom near Surabhikkavala, was reportedly killed in a tiger attack around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, which provoked the residents.  A cow was also killed in a suspected tiger attack at Thannitheruvu near Pulpally a week ago. Later, forest officials held discussions with the organisation’s leaders and agreed to set up a cage and surveillance cameras to watch the movements of the big cat.

“We have set up a cage and installed four surveillance cameras in the area in the evening,”  Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad told The Hindu. The officials had also set up another cage and eight cameras at Thannitheruvu a week ago to capture the elusive big cat. Still, no image was recorded so far, he added.

Night patrol was also intensified in the areas, he added. Meanwhile, forest officials captured a wild squirrel that attacked around 10 residents in the Cheeyambam and Irulam areas on Wednesday evening.

