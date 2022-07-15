Residential camps for Little KITEs students in Kerala from Saturday

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will organise two-day residential camps for members of Little KITEs IT clubs that function in high schools in all 14 districts of Kerala from Saturday.

Training will be provided to students in mobile app development, electronic voting machine, the Internet of Things (IoT) equipment, and 3D character modelling.

Neary 14,000 IT club students had participated in sub-district level camps organised by KITE in April and May last. Of those, select 1,100 students from programming and 3D animation segments will attend the district camps.

Using Blender, a free 3D graphics software, to do 3D character modelling, character rigging (making 3D models of dining tables, cups, fruit baskets, dining halls, and the like), and 3D character animation have been included in the training for animation students. They will design the characters and make the animations.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will on Sunday visit the Thiruvananthapuram district camp at Cotton Hill school and interact with the camp participants in the 14 districts through video-conferencing.

An exhibition of the students’ output will be arranged in all the 14 district camps at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibition will be open to the public, said KITE Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K.