Resident bird count in Alappuzha records 150 species

February 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A resident bird survey jointly organised by the Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department, Bird Count India and Birders Ezhupunna in Alappuzha has revealed some interesting findings.

The four-day exercise held last week recorded 150 bird species. Birdwatchers who took part in the survey said that Indian nightjar, white-browed fantail, crimson-backed sunbird and greater flameback had not been spotted in the district for more than five years including in the latest bird count. Further, the survey points to a considerable decline in the numbers of mottled wood owl, jerdon’s leafbird, vernal hanging parrot, brown-capped pygmy woodpecker, common Iora and white-browed wagtail.

Habitat loss

“As Alappuzha lacks a natural forest cover, these birds have been found mostly in places with dense forest cover. However, loss of natural habitat such as the decline of groves, thicket and so on has adversely affected the nesting of the birds,” said a senior member of the birdwatching group.

In the meantime, there is a slight increase in the numbers of brahminy kite, common myna and common koel in the district. Apart from regular birdwatchers, students associated with nature clubs in schools and colleges and members of the public joined the survey at various places. Earlier, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the bird count at Chengannur and Cherthala, respectively.

The survey was led by forest range officers Ajayakumar and P.K. Rajesh; birdwatchers G. Anilkumar, S. Arunlal, and T.P. Arun Kumar at different places.