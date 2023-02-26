HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resident bird count in Alappuzha records 150 species

While there is a considerable decline in the numbers of mottled wood owl, jerdon’s leafbird and vernal hanging parrot, there is a slight rise in numbers of brahminy kite, common myna and common koel

February 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Vernal hanging parrot

Vernal hanging parrot | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A resident bird survey jointly organised by the Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department, Bird Count India and Birders Ezhupunna in Alappuzha has revealed some interesting findings.

The four-day exercise held last week recorded 150 bird species. Birdwatchers who took part in the survey said that Indian nightjar, white-browed fantail, crimson-backed sunbird and greater flameback had not been spotted in the district for more than five years including in the latest bird count. Further, the survey points to a considerable decline in the numbers of mottled wood owl, jerdon’s leafbird, vernal hanging parrot, brown-capped pygmy woodpecker, common Iora and white-browed wagtail.

Jerdon’s leafbird

Jerdon’s leafbird | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Habitat loss

“As Alappuzha lacks a natural forest cover, these birds have been found mostly in places with dense forest cover. However, loss of natural habitat such as the decline of groves, thicket and so on has adversely affected the nesting of the birds,” said a senior member of the birdwatching group.

In the meantime, there is a slight increase in the numbers of brahminy kite, common myna and common koel in the district. Apart from regular birdwatchers, students associated with nature clubs in schools and colleges and members of the public joined the survey at various places. Earlier, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the bird count at Chengannur and Cherthala, respectively.

The survey was led by forest range officers Ajayakumar and P.K. Rajesh; birdwatchers G. Anilkumar, S. Arunlal, and T.P. Arun Kumar at different places.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.