Reshuffle in State bureaucracy

The State government has made a series of crucial reshuffles in the upper echelons of the bureaucracy.

For one, it has appointed Dr. Rajan N Khobragade, Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. The officer will hold the full additional charges of Ayush and Cultural Affairs (Archaeology, Archives and Museums) Departments.

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Industries (Mining & Geology, Plantation, Coir, Handloom & Cashew) Department, will replace Dr Khobagarde as Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish will replace Mr. Prabhakar as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. The officer will also hold the full additional charge of the Revenue (Wakf) Department.

Dr. K Vasuki, Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Norka Department, in addition to the existing additional charges.

