Reshuffle in some of the State’s administrative line-up

May 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The General Administration department has issued orders making the following postings and transfers.

V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, will hold the full additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) department.

A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Taxes and Excise department. He will hold the full additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms department and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development department.

Mohammed Hanish A.P.M. , Principal Secretary, Industries department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary, Healthy and Family Welfare department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the Housing department.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries department, will hold the subjects allotted to Mr. Hanish in Industries department.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Social Justice department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, General Education department. She will hold the full additional charge of Women and Child Development.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary Local Self Government department, will hold the full additional charge of the Social Justice department in addition to the existing additional charges.

Mini Antony, secretary, Cooperation department, will hold the full additional charge of secretary, Minority welfare department, in addition to the existing additional charge.

Ratan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronic and Information Technology department, will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education) department, including Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Ajit Kumar, Secretary, Labour and Skills department, will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Industries (Coir, Handloom and Cashew) department, in addition to the existing additional charge.

The service of Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, District Collector, Kasaragod, is placed at the disposal of the Water Resources department, for appointment as Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority.

K. Inbasekar, Inspector General of Registration, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kasaragod.

Arun K. Vijayan, Director, Urban Affairs, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Entrance Examinations. The officer will continue to hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd.

D.R. Meghasree, District Development Commissioner, Kannur, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration.