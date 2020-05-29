Kerala

Reshuffle in police dept.

The State government has effected a reshuffle in the upper echelons of the police department. Dr. B. Sandhya IPS, Additional Director General of Police & Director, Kerala Police Academy, is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Training).

K. Padmakumar IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security) is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police Battalions).

Vijay S. Sakhare IPS, Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, has been given additional charge of Inspector General of Police (Coastal Police).

Thummala Vikram IPS, who returned to the State cadre after Central deputation, is posted as Inspector General of Police (Training). He will also hold the additional charge of Director, Kerala Police Academy.

Chaitra Teresa John IPS, Superintendent of Police (Operations) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorist Force. She will continue to hold the additional charge of Superintendent of Police (Operations).

Sujith Das S. IPS, Additional Assistant Inspector General, is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City.

Viswanadh R. IPS, Commandant, KAP-V Battalion, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Thrissur Rural.

Vaibhav Saxena IPS, Commandant, KAP-I Battalion, is transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters.

D. Shilpa IPS, Commandant, Women Police Battalion, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Kasaragod.

Sabu P.S, IPS, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Alappuzha.

Comments
