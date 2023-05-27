Reserve 40% Plus One seats for tribal children in Wayanad: AGM

May 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) has urged the government to reserve 40% of the total seats for Plus One courses in Wayanad district for Scheduled Caste students.

Addressing the media here, AGM leader M. Geethanadan and Adishakthi Summer School (a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the AGM) spokesperson C. Manikandan said that more than 2,200 tribal students had qualified for higher studies this year in the district.

If the government increased 10% seats for Plus One courses, only 800 tribal students would get the opportunity for higher studies in the district, Mr. Geethanadan said.

Though the government had issued special orders in the past to increase Plus One seats to accommodate more tribal students in the middle of the academic year, it had not given positive results. Many a time such orders would result in school dropout since latecomers could not handle studies, he said.

If the government issued such orders at the beginning of the academic year, it would help tribal children continue their studies, Mr. Geethanandan said. The Karthikeyan Nair Committee had also suggested reserving 40% of seats for tribal children in Wayanad, he added.

“The Education Minister had recently said there was no need to increase seats for science batches of Plus One courses in Wayanad as tribal children were not interested in studying science subjects. If the statement was true, such a situation should be examined,” Mr. Geethanandan said.

The Adishakthi Summer School would conduct an orientation session for Plus One tribal students who had qualified for higher studies at DIET Auditorium in Sulthan Bathery on June 1, Mr. Manikandan said. It would also provide necessary support to students who could not qualify for higher studies, he added.

