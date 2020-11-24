Reservation in RTC ordinary services

Regular commuters of ordinary services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) can now reserve seats paying ₹5.

Conductors will issue reservation coupons on the bus itself and only a maximum of 30 coupons will be issued daily for a bus. The remaining seats will be earmarked for those without coupon.

The reservation coupon will have the date, seat number, time, and place of commencement of the trip. Those commuting in the morning can collect the coupon for the service in the evening and ensure seat on the bus.

Those having coupon will get priority for boarding the bus and unit officers have been asked to instruct the conductors to ensure it.

If commuters demand reservation coupon for all seats on a bus, the KSRTC will operate another bus on the route for others.

The initiative is in the wake of complaints that senior citizens, women, and the challenged are not getting seats in services that operate in evenings. The aim is to ensure seats for regular commuters and retain their patronage, KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said on Tuesday.