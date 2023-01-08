Reservation impasse will not be solved by more number of women in parties: AIDWA president

January 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has been demanding and fighting for greater representation for women in political parties, particularly the Left democratic parties.

But it does not think that the impasse on 33% reservation for women in Parliament will be solved merely by having larger number of women in political parties, Malini Bhattacharya, national president of AIDWA, has said.

At a press meet on the third day of the 13th national conference of AIDWA here on Sunday, Ms. Bhattacharya 39 delegates who participated in the discussions in the present session raised the issue of women’s struggles against oppression by the regime and communal forces.

She said it was important that there be increased representation for women in political parties, though AIDWA did not see what good that would do in the case of parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it did not mean women would be better off.

The demand for critical mass of women in elected bodies was adopted in the case of panchayats, but it was not being followed in all States, she pointed out. At the same time, women were being prevented from contesting panchayat elections on various pretexts such as having more than two children. “We are still campaigning for 33% women representation in Parliament and in State Assemblies, but we feel Parliament too has to be more democratic. So in such a situation, we cannot just ask for women’s representation, but also want greater democratisation of electoral politics.”

About the discussions at the conference, Ms. Bhattacharya said grassroots struggle by AIDWA was taking place at two levels—one was the struggle to ensure basic right to food, health, work, and so on, but the other was also for the right to free thought and own choices in matters that concerned women most.

One area that AIDWA had been working on was the attacks and atrocities on women on account of removal of all controls on microfinance institutions. Women under the AIDWA umbrella had been able to withstand exploitative microfinance institutions in some places, but there was need for greater mobilisations, she said.

AIDWA was demanding strengthening of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) but also an urban employment guarantee scheme for the urban poor. However, MGNREGS was being undermined by withdrawing budgetary support, she said.

She observed that violence against women was on the rise, but was also increasingly intense and cruel in both domestic and non-domestic spheres. Instead of helping the women, the BJP-RSS forces in power were protecting the accused. The AIDWA was also campaigning against selective communalisation of violence against women, she said, referring to the Bilkis Bano case.

She pointed out that despite the efforts of the Left Democratic Front government and the AIDWA units across the districts in the Kerala, there were instances of blind superstition and atrocities against women, and forces of conservatism were still around.