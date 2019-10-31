Reservation for transgenders: HC seeks State response

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government to a petition seeking a comprehensive reservation policy for transgender people in jobs in government departments and educational institutions. The petition was filed by Kabeer C. of Palakkad, a transgender person. According to the petitioner, the State government had come out with a transgender policy. In the policy note, the government had said that 58% of the transgender students dropped out of schools before completing Class 10 due to harassment and lack of reservation. They were denied jobs because of their identity. Only 11.6% of the transgender community had stable jobs. Though the State government had directed all universities and affiliated arts and science colleges to reserve two seats for transgender people, comprehensive efforts were required to bring members of the community to the mainstream.

The petitioner sought to declare that the transgender people were entitled to reservation in government employment and admission to government educational institutions.