Researchers urged to tap potential of indigenous MRI

February 28, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers should leverage the potential of indigenously-made and highly advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with high resolution that yields precise output in their pre-clinical and clinical research, N.R. Jagannathan, former Head, Department of NMR & MRI Facility, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said here on Wednesday.

Dr. Jagannathan was delivering a lecture on ‘MRI in Pre-clinical and Clinical Research,’ marking the National Science Day at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here.

Dr Jagannathan said MRI could pick early the biochemical changes which trigger certain pathway differences and structural damage in a body. Despite its potential, MRI is not a screening modality, he said, adding that the restriction by certain State governments on high resolution machines may be due to the frequency interference with other navigational or communication equipment.

On the occasion, Dr. Jagannathan released the monograph titled ‘Revitalising Tribal Traditions: Initiatives for Sustainable Viksit Bharat’ that explains the activities of RGCB’s tribal heritage project. Supported by the Union Department of Science and Technology under the Science Heritage Research initiative, the monogram documents traditional practices in tribal communities in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Wayanad districts.

RGCB Director Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana presided over the function.

Kerala Academy of Sciences also conducted an expo and other programmes as part of the event at RGCB.

