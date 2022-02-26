Researchers report new plant variety belonging to ginger family

New variety spotted in Mizoram

Researchers from Mizoram and Kerala have identified a new plant variety, a wild relative of the edible ginger from Mizoram.

The plant is of the species Zingiber neotruncatum but has unique traits which has prompted the researchers to report it as a distinct variety. Spotted in Aizawl and Mamit districts, it has been named Zingiber neotruncatum var. ramsawmii.

A paper on the plant by M. Sabu, emeritus scientist, Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, Kozhikode; T. Jayakrishnan, assistant professor, Government College, Pattambi; and Hnialum Lalramnghinglova and Mal Sawmliana from Mizoram University, has been published in the journal of Japanese Botany.

In taxonomy, 'variety' ranks below species and subspecies and denotes singular traits that develop in plants of the same species, often due to geographical isolation, mutation, and breeding.

Zingiber neotruncatum, which belongs to the family Zingiberaceae, was first collected and described by S. Q. Tong in 1987 from Jinghong, China.

The new variety spotted in Mizoram has narrowly ovate, bright red inflorescence with white/creamy yellow flowers. The plant differs from the 'parent' species in a number of characteristics, including the colour and shape of the flowers, bracts, and bracteoles.

Flowering occurs during July to August and fruiting, August to October. The name denoting the variety 'ramsawmii' has been coined from the names of H. Lalramnghinglova and M. Sawmliana.