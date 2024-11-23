Researchers present innovations in simple terms at Science Slam 2024

From toxicity in mushrooms to using artificial intelligence (AI) for early detection of blindness caused by diabetes, the Kozhikode edition of the Kerala Science Slam 2024 held on Saturday (November 23) showcased researchers explaining scientific facts to the people in a simple language.

The event was organised by Luca, a science portal run by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, and the M.S. Swaminathan Chair of the University of Calicut, on the university campus.

At the event, C. Bijeesh from Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute, Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke about the toxic varieties of mushrooms found in Kerala. He said that of them, 10 were highly poisonous. Mr. Bijeesh sought to allay the misconception that all mushrooms found in dark colours were poisonous. He said that most of the poisonous mushroom varieties were either white or seen in light shades. The perception that toxic mushrooms would become blue when they were cooked was also wrong, Mr. Bijeesh said.

Sneha Das of the Amala Cancer Research Centre, Thrissur, spoke about a variety of mushrooms that can alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy performed on cancer patients. Morchella esculenta, also known as Guchi mushroom, has anti-oxidant properties, which would help resist cardiac contraction. C. Anjali, researcher, Department of Chemistry, University of Calicut, explained the possibilities of using graphene for collecting atmospheric water. V. Deepa, School of Artificial Intelligence, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, spoke about AI’s capabilities in detecting blindness in diabetes patients. Celine Ruth spoke about the world of gel, a semi-solid state, which is a mixture of both solid and liquid. These five researchers were selected for the final of the Kerala Science Slam to be held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad, on December 14.

Twenty-four researchers participated in the Kozhikode edition of the event. Around 400 people were in the audience. C.C. Harilal, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Calicut, opened it. Similar events were earlier held in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The Kannur leg is scheduled for November 30.

