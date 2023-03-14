Researchers name deep-sea anglerfish after Kalam, mud lobster after Kerala

March 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kochi

A deep-sea anglerfish that has been named after former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and a deep-sea mud lobster named after Kerala are among 11 new marine species discovered recently from Indian waters by the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi.

Himantolophus kalami, discovered from the Andaman Sea, is a species with a fishing lure on the front of its head bearing symbiotic bacteria that produce light to catch prey. Guyanacaris keralam has been named after Kerala as it was discovered off the State’s coast. The species is a seabed burrower whose action results in the recycling of nutrients in the marine environment, according to researchers.

Other finds

A pricklefish, which is living in the twilight zone of the water column at a depth ranging between 200 metres and 1,000 metres, and eight squat lobsters, including five deep-sea and three coral reef-associated species, were among the discoveries made last year. Such discoveries are significant, indicating the marine biodiversity of the Indian seas, says G.V.M. Gupta, Director, CMLRE.

The discoveries also included two dragonfishes, a king crab, a squat lobster, and a nudibranch. The king crab, Paralomis ceres, collected off the Kerala coast, is unique in its cereal grain-like armature and is considered a top predator inhabiting the deep-sea bottom. The nudibranch, Baeolidia moebii, collected from Agatti island, Lakshadweep, is a soft-bodied gastropod mollusc inhabiting coral reefs. It consumes corals, sponges, anemones, among other reef inhabitants, according to Sherine Sonia Cubelio, one of the scientists involved in the discoveries.

One among the finds was Bathysphyraenops radhae, discovered in the Central Indian Ocean. This is one of the 10 species known worldwide for having a prickly head. The species undertakes an upward migration in the water column to gather food at night and descends during daytime for protection from predators.

The dragonfishes were collected from the Central Indian Ocean and are distinguished by large jaws, fang-like teeth, chin barbel, reflective tissue on the head, and a series of light organs called photophores along the lower sides of the body. These fish are capable of preying upon much larger species, researchers say.