Researchers develop in vitro method to increase medicinal property of ‘King of Bitters’

October 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated October 14, 2023 11:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Researchers at Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, have developed an in vitro method to increase the natural presence of andrographolide, a chemical compound found in the Creat (Kiriyath) plant (Andrographis paniculata) that has significant commercial value because of its medicinal properties.

The plant, known as “Kalmegh” or “King of Bitters”, is used as a traditional herbal medicine in India and other South Asian countries for the treatment of fever, common cold, diarrhoea, and upper respiratory tract infections and as an antidote to snake and insect poison. The medicinal value of the plant is mainly due to the presence of andrographolide, which has antidiabetic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

The study, conducted by Lekshmi Priya, a researcher at the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Botany, and P.R. Unnikrishna Pillai, former Principal of SD College and retired Professor of Botany, has been published in the peer-reviewed journal South African Journal of Botany, published by the Netherlands-based Elsevier.

‘Miracle medication’

The findings of the study may help to increase the commercial production of andrographolide significantly.

“This plant is regarded as a miracle medication in conventional Siddha and Ayurveda systems of medicine and has several therapeutic applications. Traditionally grown (Creat) plants have low levels of andrographolide and the conventional propagation is much lower to satisfy the growing need of pharmaceutical companies. Many research works have been carried out to enrich the content of andrographolide in plants. The rates of accumulation of these bioactive chemicals are found to be modest. Our study was focused on the in vitro impact of colchicine, a chemical compound, on the production of andrographolide,” the researchers say.

The research, according to the duo, revealed that the “colchicine-treated plants (colchiploids/polyploids) showed a 200-fold increase in andrographolide content as compared to the traditional plants. Also in vitro raised callus of colchiploids showed a 160-fold increase in andrographolide when compared with control callus.”

The researchers first doubled the chromosomes of the plant by treating its seedling with colchicine. Later, they used polyploid leaves as explants for in vitro callus culture (callus cultures are basically clumps of cells raised due to disorganised proliferation of cells from the segment of plant organs).

According to the researchers, the present study is the first of its kind on the in vitro effect of colchiploids on andrographolide production. The polyploid plants were DNA sequenced and deposited in GenBank with accession number OQ679772. This was the first deposition of polyploid Andrographis paniculata in GenBank (U.S.)