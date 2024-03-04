ADVERTISEMENT

Research policy will be formulated for Kerala: Minister

March 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A research policy will be formulated in Kerala to aid research, Health Minister Veena George has said. The research policy is being formulated to simplify the processes involved in securing consent for research proposals. Ms. George was inaugurating the new building of the School of Public Health, under Kerala University for Health Sciences (KUHS), which has been constructed at ₹28 crore from the Plan funds. New courses will be launched through the School of Public Health, which will help in creating more health professionals with public health qualifications. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnumel, Pro V-C C.P. Vijayan and others were present.

