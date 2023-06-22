Research parks to be set up in tie-up with universities: Bindu

June 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said research parks will established in association with universities to enhance the research ecosystem in the State. Financial assistance will also be provided to bring marginalised sections closer to the research sector.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the Kerala University Researchers Festival ‘Heights 2023’ on the Karyavattom campus here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu said funds would soon be released through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for establishing the Dr. Thanu Padmanabhan Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the university. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had announced an allocation of ₹88 crore for the purpose in the State Budget of 2022-23.

She also credited the university for successfully organising the first researchers’ festival that showcased the research activities of all of its 44 teaching departments.

Padma Shri award-winning tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman, who was the guest of honour, urged policymakers to ensure that salaries and other benefits, commensurate to that provided to government employees, are given to farmers in order to sustain agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal presided over the function. Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal, former Vice-Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, former Pro-Vice-Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Syndicate members K.H. Babujan, S. Nazeeb, K.G. Gopchandran, P. Rajendrakumar, R. Arun Kumar, S. Sandeep Lal, Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar amd IQAC director Gabriel Simon Thattil also spoke on the occasion.

