Research gallery gives a glimpse of scientific pursuits in Kerala University

June 22, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The research gallery that has been opened on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala to showcase its research prowess during the ongoing researchers’ festival has been a big draw among visitors.

Envisaged as a collaborative space for all research-based activities, the gallery that is located in the Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF) building provides a glimpse of the multidisciplinary scientific explorations that are underway in the 44 teaching departments of the university.

The scientific papers of various research works have been erected on large-sized backlit display boards to sensitise visitors to innovative ideas on a wide array of topics. The exhibition also provides an opportunity for researchers to provide an in-depth understanding of their projects.

Efforts have also been made to arouse curiosity by helping to trace the possible origins of scientific discoveries. For instance, a compilation of palm leaves manuscripts on Jyosnika that dealt with studies on Ayurvedic toxicology that are maintained by the Oriental Research Institute and Manuscripts Library is followed by abstracts on the researches on antidote for viper venom and the anti-snake venom properties of pittosporum dasycaulon, a rare medicinal tree, by the Departments of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, and Botany respectively.

Viji Vijayan, joint director, Translational Research and Innovation Centre, who has curated the exhibition, said the programme is among the key segments of the festival that aims at creating awareness on the activities that are being undertaken in the university. The gallery also provides an opportunity for researchers to pitch their projects for collaborations with other R&D institutions as well as for funding.