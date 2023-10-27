Research and policy workshop begins at EMC

October 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A two-day research and policy workshop organised by the Centre for research on the Economics of Climate, Food, Energy, and Environment (CECFEE) in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre (EMC) began here on Friday.

Joint director of EMC Dinesh Kumar A. N. inaugurated the workshop. E. Somanathan, professor at the Economics and Planning Unit of Indian Statistical Institute Delhi (ISI ) and head of CECFEE, presided.

CECFEE, which is at ISI Delhi, organises the research and policy workshop annually. Participating scholars from international universities are presenting 20 research papers on economics and the environment over the two days.

