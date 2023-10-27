ADVERTISEMENT

Research and policy workshop begins at EMC

October 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day research and policy workshop organised by the Centre for research on the Economics of Climate, Food, Energy, and Environment (CECFEE) in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre (EMC) began here on Friday.

Joint director of EMC Dinesh Kumar A. N. inaugurated the workshop. E. Somanathan, professor at the Economics and Planning Unit of Indian Statistical Institute Delhi (ISI ) and head of CECFEE, presided.

CECFEE, which is at ISI Delhi, organises the research and policy workshop annually. Participating scholars from international universities are presenting 20 research papers on economics and the environment over the two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US