Rescued hiker’s health improves

PALAKKAD

10 February 2022 20:41 IST

The health of R. Babu, a young hiker rescued by the Army after he got stuck in a crevice on the steep Cherad Hill at Malampuzha, improved considerably on Thursday.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha, after speaking to him at the Government District Hospital here, said that he was healthy and stable. He was under surveillance at an emergency care unit.

Dr. Reetha said that he slept well on Wednesday night and could speak to his mother on Thursday. A wound on his leg showed signs of healing.

Diagnostics like X-ray, CT scan, brain, chest and blood tests showed that he was in good health. A team of doctors comprising a physician, a nephrologist, an orthopedic surgeon and a psychiatrist attended to Babu at the District Hospital.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty visited Babu at the hospital on Thursday afternoon. Babu told the Minister that he was fine, and he thanked the government for the help he got.