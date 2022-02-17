Rescued girl goes missing again

She was staying along with her parents

One of the six girls who was recently rescued by the police after escaping from the Government Children’s Home at Vellimadukunnu was again found missing on Thursday morning.

The minor girl, who was allowed to go along with her parents recently, reportedly went missing while she was on the way to school from home.

The family came to know of the incident when the school authorities contacted them. A search carried out in different parts of the city went in vain.

Following a petition of the parents, the Vellayil police registered a missing case and started investigation. Messages were circulated widely for the attention of city and rural police stations. A search was also carried out in bus stands and railway stations.

The girl was released from the Government Children’s Home a few weeks ago following a written request of her mother to the district administration.

The Child Welfare Committee and the Department of Social Justice approved it considering the interest of the parents and the girl’s welfare. Some of the other rescued girls were not willing to go along with their parent and stayed back at the children’s home.