Rescue team of fish workers to be set up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 August 2020 23:33 IST

The city Corporation has decided to form a rescue team consisting of fish workers considering the heavy rains and chances of flood in various districts, Mayor K.Sreekumar has said. The civic body aims to use the fisherfolk and their boats to help the rescue efforts within the district as well as outside.

In the first phase, the Corporation will be readying 25 boats. The civic body will be bearing all the expenses incurred on rescue operations. Fish workers from the Corporation area, who wish to be part of the initiative can register with the Corporation. Contact - 9496434410. COVID testing will be conducted on fish workers who are to be sent on rescue operations.

