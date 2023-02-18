ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue squad for fishers on the cards in north Kerala

February 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to improve the participation of fishermen in sea rescue activities, the Kerala State Fishermen Welfare Fund Board (KSFWFB) has decided to form regional rescue squads under it in the north Kerala region. Fishers having prior experience or trained in rescue activities under various disaster management wings will be given priority during the selection process. 

The plan of the board is to deploy them around selected harbours in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Apart from carrying out rescue operations in emergency situations, the team members will be responsible for passing timely alerts to fishermen at work in case of emergency messages from the Fisheries department or weather monitoring agencies.

The selection process is expected to be completed by the end of March. Candidates between the ages of 18 and 36 who are experts in swimming will be considered for selection on contract basis. On completion of the final training, their services will be made available at Fisheries department offices at Vadakara, Thikkodi, Koyilandy, West Hill, Beypore, Parappanagadi, Tanur, Tirur, and Ponanni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Fisheries department officials, the rescue team will be an additional force, apart from the other operational units. Only active fishermen who were willing to give their consent letter for participating in emergency rescue operations would be considered for inclusion in the team, they added.

Leaders of fishermen’s organisations said the deployment of experienced fishers as rescue squad members was a long-pending demand. They pointed out that it should be introduced as a permanent mechanism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US