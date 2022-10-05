Rescue personnel thwart immolation attempt by man in lodge room in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 05, 2022 20:12 IST

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel thwarted a self-immolation bid reportedly by a mentally challenged man in a private lodge near here on Wednesday.

Ramesh, 49, hailing from Achankovil in Kollam district, tried to threaten the police by pouring petrol on his body demanding to meet senior police officers, claiming that he had been denied justice.

He was admitted to the General Hospital here and later shifted to the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode.

The police said Ramesh, a rubber tapping worker, arrived in the district around three years ago. While he was working at Thenery in Wayanad, someone had made him believe that he had won the first prize in the Kerala lottery. While a man at Ambalavayal had won the first prize, Ramesh complained to the police that the winner had collected the prize by producing the ticket purchased by him.

A police investigation had later found that the complaint was baseless.

