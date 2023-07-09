HamberMenu
Rescue operation under way to save man trapped inside well

July 09, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A rescue operation is under way to rescue a 55-year-old man who has been trapped in a deep well for nearly two days at Mukkola near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. Though a frantic rescue operation is under way with fire force and police personnel scrambling to reach the man for the second consecutive night under floodlights, the efforts couldn’t make any major headway till Sunday midnight due to the treacherous nature of the terrain, raising serious concerns about the survival of the man.

The man named Maharajan, a native of Venganoor was trapped inside about 90 feet depth well when loose soil caved in on him while working inside the well on Saturday. He was trying to erect rings inside the well. Rain-soaked loose soil and seeping in of water from neighbouring areas to the under-construction well through aquifers made the rescue operations more challenging. A team of experts from Kollam who have good expertise in burrowing and digging wells with deep draft has reached the spot for rescue operations on Tuesday night.

“We hope the rescue operations can be completed by Wednesday morning,” said Fire and Rescue Service officials. The hand of the man can be seen from the top in the evening after removing a portion of soil that caved in on him. Local people are also engaged in the rescue operation along with Vizhinjam police and Fire and Rescue services personnel by removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to bring him out.

