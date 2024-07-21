Rescue of missing driver: lorry drivers plan Statewide strike

Lorry operators across the State have started mobilising the support of drivers to resort to a Statewide strike till the rescue of Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing following a landslip in Uttara Kannada on July 16. Efforts are on to win the support of all drivers’ unions, irrespective of their political affiliations, in the State.

On Sunday, the coordinators of the protest formed a Whatsapp group to hold discussions and request the support of fellow drivers to make the protest a success. They said the protest was primarily against the Karnataka government and would take place on Monday if Sunday’s rescue operation was not a success.

A protest meet was also organised by local residents and members of various associations at Thanneerpanthal in Kozhikode district on Sunday seeking the speedy rescue operation. Hundreds of local people and youths took part in the ‘Save Arjun’ rally organised in connection with the protest.