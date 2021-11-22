Rescind decision to entrust Waqf Board appointments to PSC, Govt. told

KOZHIKODE

22 November 2021 20:03 IST

Muslim organisations warn of intensive agitation

A meeting of Muslim organisations here on Monday called on the State Government to withdraw its decision to leave the Waqf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The meeting of the organisations chaired by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and chairman of the Muslim leadership committee Panakkad Sadikhali Shihab Thangal warned the Government of intensive agitation if the Government refused to revoke the decision.

Mr. Thangal told a press conference after the meeting that the controversial decision was against the Waqf Act of the Central Government. The Waqf Board was vested with the authority to make the recruitments, he said adding that the board was constituted for the protection of Waqf properties.

Officials appointed to handle Waqf properties endowed in the name of God should be religious believers, he stressed. Stating the decision of the State Government would not stand legal scrutiny, he said there was also plan to legally challenge it.

IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty told reporters that strong protests would be mounted against the decision jointly and independently by Muslim organisations.

IUML leaders P.M.A. Salam, K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, and M.K. Muneer were present. Leaders of Muslim organisations who attended the meeting included Sayyid Rasheedali Shahabuddin Thangal, Bahaudheen Muhammad Nadvi, K. Moyinkutty, T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani, Hussain Madavoor, M.I. Abdul Majeed Swalahi, Sheikh Muhammad Karakkunnu, P. Mujeeb Rahman, and Shahab Pookottur, among others.