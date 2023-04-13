Request to reconsider Thrissur Pooram fireworks regulations 

April 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thrissur

Considering the request of fireworks fans of the Thrissur Pooram to allow them to watch the brilliant display from Swaraj Round, a high-level committee, including Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) officials, on Thursday measured the distance from the finishing points of fireworks to Swaraj Round.

According to the guidelines of fireworks display, it is mandatory to maintain a safe distance of 100 m between the display and viewers.

In the last few years, viewers were not allowed to enter Swaraj Round during fireworks display. Fans of fireworks had to watch the colourful display from the bylanes of Swaraj round.

The committee formed by the District Collector measured the 100 m distance from the finishing points of fireworks to Swaraj Round. The committee included tahsildar, Superintendent of Police, district fire officer and PESO representative. Representatives of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms were also present. The committee will present its report to the District Collector soon.

A Pooram review committee meeting, to be held on Friday in the presence of three Ministers from the district, is set to take a decision in this regard.