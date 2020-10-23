Reprieve for Bhagyalakshmi as High Court stays arrest

KOCHI

23 October 2020 18:29 IST

Court will pronounce final decision on October 30

The arrest of dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and women activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arakkal in a case related to trespassing and causing hurt to Vijay P. Nair, a YouTuber, was stayed by the Kerala High Court till October 30.

Considering the anticipatory bail application of the accused, the court asked the accused why could not the petitioners face the consequences of going into the jail as they were bold enough to barge into the lodge of the accused and bash him up.

“Why are you shying away from going to the jail. Why don't you cooperate with the investigation and face the consequences of going into the jail,” Single Judge Ashok Menon, orally observed during the course of the argument in the case.

Referring to the trial court order, which denied them bail, the court orally observed that one cannot take law into their hands, though the acts of the petitioner were nasty ones. “You have also created materials to show that you have hit him and bashed him up,” the court noted while referring to the video shot by the accused while pouring ink on him.

On the charge of theft, the counsel for Bhagyalakshmi submitted that the laptop computer and mobile phone of the petitioners were taken by them to be submitted to the police. He argued that the charges of trespass wont stand as the women were invited by Vijay P. Nair for a compromise talk and offer to delete the derogatory videos.

On the submission that Vijay P. Nair tried to outrage the modesty of the women, the court asked whether the women bashed him up on self defence.

Regarding the charge of theft, the judge noted that the element of dishonest intention was important to prove the charge. The court will pronounce its decision on the petition on October 30.