Reprieve for actors Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi

The two agree not to create problems at shooting locations

August 30, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Trade bodies in the Malayalam film industry have decided to cooperate with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi after they agreed not to create problems at shooting locations and to refrain from causing hindrances in the smooth completion of their movies.

Various organisations, including the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) had decided in April not to cooperate with them following allegations of professional misconduct and non-cooperation with some of the producers.

B. Rakesh, secretary, KFPA, said here on Wednesday that Mr. Bhasi has submitted a letter tendering an apology for the difficulties caused to the producers of two of his movies and agreed to return the advance amount collected from them. Mr. Nigam has agreed not to demand additional remuneration for one of his movies. He also agreed to complete the dubbing of the movie Qurbani which got delayed owing to his non-cooperation, said Mr. Rakesh.

The KFPA tightened its position against Mr. Bhasi after two producers submitted a complaint alleging that the actor did not join their movies despite taking advance remuneration from them. He had allegedly given the same date for the producers.

KFPA representatives had earlier alleged that the actors had been creating problems at shooting locations for some time. Their non-cooperation and unnecessary demands had started affecting producers and co-actors, they said.

