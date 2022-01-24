Representation voting introduced in 1966: Vellappally

Responding to a High Court ruling that quashed the representation voting system in electing officer-bearers of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, its general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Monday said the election process had been in practice for several years.

In a statement here, Mr. Natesan said the representation voting was introduced in the Yogam in 1966.

"The system was in practice before my first election to the post of the Yogam general secretary. Back in 1966, the Yogam had 60,000 permanent members. The new system was introduced considering the difficulty in convening all the members. No one questioned the process until now. At present, the Yogam has 32 lakh members. As per the representation voting, 9,800 members should attend the annual meeting and cast votes," the Yogam general secretary said.

Mr. Natesan denied allegations that he sabotaged the democratic system in the Yogam. Mr. Natesan said he would further react after studying the verdict.