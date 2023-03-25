Representation of women in Kerala’s workforce remains less than 30%, despite high level of education: Minister

March 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Although the number of women pursuing higher education in Kerala is much higher than the national average, their representation in the State’s workforce remains less than 30%, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was inaugurating a women’s meet organised in connection with the 65th State conference of the Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) in Kottayam on Saturday.

According to the Minister, the social tendency of excluding women from decision-making should be overcome through collective effort. Sunita Ganesh, convener of the organisation’s State women’s subcommittee, presided.

Later in the day, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the farewell meeting held in connection with the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged that the unique knowledge, skill sets and experience of the retiring teachers should be utilised for the betterment of society.

The general society and progressive movements were ready to welcome the retiring teachers with open arms, he said.

AKGCT vice president Santosh T. Varghese presided over the session.