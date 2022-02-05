Survivor actor shocked over leaked visuals from court, writes to SC Chief Justice

KOCHI

05 February 2022 16:45 IST

The actor has sent a copy of her letter to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, and Chief Minister of Kerala.

The woman actor, who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused in February 2017, has requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to order an investigation into reports that the visuals of the attack were leaked from the Ernakulam District Sessions Court.

Terming the media reports about such a leak as 'shocking and a blatant violation of her privacy', the actor alleged that the visuals, which were supposedly handed over to the court in a sealed cover, were accessed by someone else.

The gang that kidnapped her had taped the crime on video. The Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police had recovered it from 'Pulsar' Suni, the first accused in the case.

The survivor recalled that Balachandra Kumar, a filmmaker, had alleged that the visuals of the attack were viewed by actor Dileep, an accused in the case, at his house in Aluva in Ernakulam. There were also reports that some people abroad had accessed the visuals.

The actor had written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the first week of January expressing her concerns about over the turn of events following the revelations made by Mr. Balachandra Kumar. She had sought a further probe into the case based on the statements made by the filmmaker.

The actor had also expressed her anguish over the resignation of V.N. Anilkumar, Special Public Prosecutor, who had put in his papers when the trial in the case was under way at the Additional Special Sessions Court here. He had sought to resign citing the uncongenial atmosphere in the court.