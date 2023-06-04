Report vacancies on time, State Election Commission tells local body secretaries

June 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Election Commission has warned secretaries of local bodies of stern action if they fail to report vacancies in seats on time. Vacancies arising out of the resignation of chairperson/president, deputy chairperson/vice-president and ward members/councillors of panchayats and municipalities should be reported to the commission on the same day. The commission can slap a fine of up to ₹1,000 on secretaries who fail to report casual vacancies in writing within seven days of the seat falling vacant. The commission can also initiate prosecution measures against the officials, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said. The Commission has also issued detailed guidelines in this regard.

Ends