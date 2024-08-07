Report sought to fix compensation for worker who drowned in Amayizhanjan Canal: Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has informed Parliament that a report has been sought from the Kerala State Labour department to determine the compensation to be given to the kin of a worker who drowned while cleaning a portion of the Amayizhanjan Canal that passes through the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station premises.

In reply to a question by N.K. Premachandran, MP, the Minister said steps were already in place as per existing provisions to keep railway stations and railway tracks clean, along with ensuring environmental cleanliness and removing solid waste from the railway stations. The Water Resources department and various State government agencies were responsible for cleaning the canals that ran under railway tracks.

The State government had been carrying out the cleaning of the canal for years. As per the district administration’s instruction, Railway had taken up the responsibility of cleaning a portion of the Amayizhanjan Canal that ran under the railway track, said a statement quoting the Union Minister, issued by Mr. Premachandran here on Wednesday.