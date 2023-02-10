ADVERTISEMENT

Report sought on pollution by car care unit

February 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report on a complaint that a car care unit operating at High School Junction, Kottamuk Road, is causing noise and environmental pollution. Commission member V.K. Beenakumari has directed the Kollam municipal secretary to conduct an inspection with the help of an environmental engineer from the Pollution Control Board in the presence of the complainants. In its order, the commission has observed that the operation of the establishment in the heart of the city without a fixed schedule or noise pollution control system points to the lack of vigil on the part of the Kollam Corporation and the Pollution Control Board.

