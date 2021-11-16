Report sought on denial of job

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the military welfare director asking why the dependant of a deceased soldier was yet to get the promised job.

Shalu P. Varghese, a native at Ambalavayal in the district, said in his grievance that his brother. Sabu P. Varghese, a military cadet, drowned during the swimming training at the military camp in Dehradun in 2009.

Though the office of the Indian President and military headquarters had issued separate directions to give a job to the dependant, it was yet to be implemented owing to the alleged negligence of officials concerned, Mr. Varghese said.

While considering the grievance at a hearing of the panel here on Tuesday, SHRC Member K. Baijunath said government officials should not disrespect the family of a soldierand such a move could not be tolerated.

As many as 46 cases came before the panel, of which nine cases were settled.

The proceedings were under way in 25 cases, Mr. Baijunath said. Respondents failed to attend in 12 cases.