Report sought on alleged hiring of student as drug carrier

December 07, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V. Sivankutty has sought a report from the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, on the incident in which a 13-year-old girl student was used as synthetic drug carrier by a suspected drug pusher at Azhiyoor in the district. The Minister sought the report on Wednesday in the wake of allegations that the suspect in the incident was released on simple bail terms after being arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act. Following the allegation, the women’s cell of the Kozhikode Rural police recorded the girl’s statement as part of the probe into the case. Police sources said the statements of other suspected students in the network would also be recorded soon.

