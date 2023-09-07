Report recommends forfeiture of 15 acres of land from P.V. Anvar

September 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

An investigation report submitted to the Kerala State Land Use Board by an authorised officer has found that forged documents were submitted to mislead officials who were entrusted with the probe into the alleged possession of excess land by the management of PVR Entertainments led by P.V. Anvar, MLA, violating the provisions of the Kerala Land Reforms Act.

The officer also recommended the forfeiture of the excess land of about 15 acres from him to complete the legal action.

The latest report submitted to the higher authorities on Thursday reportedly has grave findings against Mr. Anvar who is accused of various violations in the partnership business and the Kerala Stamp Act. The report found that the partnership firm with Mr. Anvar and his wife as members has not been registered under the Partnership Act. The report mentions that the inclusion of two others as partners in a deed in the name of the company was meant to mislead the government.

No documents produced

A copy of the report was handed over to Mr. Anvar’s advocate. The MLA will be allowed to raise objections, if any, within a week. According to sources, no valid documents were submitted by Mr. Anvar to deny the possession of excess land by him and to avoid legal action.

The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board had earlier served a notice on Mr. Anvar and his family members directing them to produce documents related to the excess land they possessed within a week as part of the proceedings initiated against them under a recent Kerala High Court directive. The board members had found that Mr. Anvar and his family members were holding excess land of 19.26 acres violating the Land Reforms Act. They had also expressed their difficulty in proceeding with the recovery measures as the land documents were not produced for inspection.

31.26 acres in all

In the updated report of the board, the total extent of land possessed by the MLA and his family members was estimated as 31.26 acres crossing the permissible limit of 12 acres per family. There were also complaints before the board that there were benami properties for Mr. Anvar other than the already estimated land assets.

It was on July 19 that the Kerala High Court directed the State government and the Zonal Taluk Land Board, Kannur, holding the charge of Thamarassery village to complete the proceedings in three months to recover the excess land in the possession of Mr. Anvar and his family members. The court had also instructed to file a compliance report by October 29.

