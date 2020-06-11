Report recommends centralised biowaste treatment

Only 9% of households under the Kochi Corporation have source-level systems for treatment of biodegradable waste compared to 40.44% and 34.3% in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur Corporations respectively.

The gaps in the city’s efforts to adopt decentralised waste treatment methods emerged in the latest status report on the solid waste management scenario in local bodies in the State submitted by the State Level Monitoring Committee before the National Green Tribunal.

The data revealed that only 1.7% of the establishments in Kochi Corporation had source-level treatment of wet waste compared to 9.8% and 26.2% in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur Corporations respectively. The civic body’s dependence on centralised systems became evident as the data showed that 89.7% of the households and 7.3% of establishments were using the Brahmapuram dumping yard for disposing of biodegradable waste.

The report stated that the quantity of waste generated in areas under the Kochi Corporation was 326 tonnes per day while the waste collected on a daily basis was 308 tonnes. About 211 tonnes were processed at the composting site daily while 97 tonnes remained dumped at the Brahmapuram site.

Based on land availability and optimal operational planning, biomethanation technologies have a high potential in light of the constraints observed in existing technology adaptation in the cities. Scaling and modular potential of such technologies make them viable for adaptation at the city or regional level, according to the report.

Pipe compost unviable

The report observed that pipe composting failed to function effectively owing to the lack of aeration, leading to issues like worms and foul smell. Pipe and pit composting were not found suitable owing to the long spell of monsoon and high water table in several parts of the State.

Biogas plants have shown some encouraging results where 60-70% success rate is observed, but the number of such plants set up/supported is hardly 5%. Decentralised technologies have limited potential (20% to 25% if optimally leveraged) to manage the biowaste in cities. Centralised (citywide or regional level) treatment is critical and necessary, it said.