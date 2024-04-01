Report progress made on budget announcements without fail, departments told

April 01, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has directed departments to report the progress made on schemes and projects announced in the 2024-25 State Budget without fail in the months ahead.

The Finance Department wants government departments to update the progress made on plan and non-plan schemes, their financial and physical progress, and details of the administrative approvals obtained for them on the Budget Monitoring System (BMS) a monthly basis.

Updating these details without fail is vital to monitoring the progress made on the budget announcements via BMS, according to the Finance Department.

The budget announcements kicked in from Monday, April 1.

According to a March 27 circular, the Finance Department has also pointed out that the departments would be required to show cause on the lack of progress, if that is the case, in the implementation of the schemes at the end of the fiscal.

The government also plans to hold meetings of the nodal officers of the departments once every three months as part of ensuring compliance with the instructions.

In its latest audit report on State finances, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had asked the State government to put in place an “appropriate budget monitoring and control mechanism.” The CAG report had also underscored the need for all departments to introduce performance budgets “to provide an adequate link between the financial outlay and the physical progress achieved.”

