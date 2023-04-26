Report on Vigilance probe into AI cameras’ deal is wrong, says Satheesan

April 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that reports about a Vigilance probe into the AI camera controversy are false and the ongoing investigation is on a complaint against the former Joint Commissioner of Transport for corruption, including those related to transfers.

“A preliminary investigation into this complaint was initiated in May 2022 and it’s not about the allegations brought out by the Opposition. The news about the Vigilance investigation came after I wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to release information related to the AI camera deal. If the Vigilance investigation is going on, why did the Cabinet meeting held on April 12 give approval to the AI project?,” he asked.

He added that very suspicious reports were coming out about the AI camera deal. “According to the tender document, ‘The bidder in its technical document shall provide the list of services planned to be subcontracted. The subcontractor shall not be entertained for core activities like data security, data integrity, configuration of the equipment and the facility management. The bidder should give the list of subcontracting companies’ name and other details if any. Keltron reserves the right to approve or disapprove.’ This means all subcontracts are issued in violation of these terms,” he said.

‘All norms violated’

“It also says that ‘the tenderer should be a reputed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or OEM-authorised vendor having sound technical and financial capabilities and also having strong service presence in Kerala. The selected bidder shall provide five-year onsite comprehensive support (3 year warranty + 2 year AMC) for the entire systems supplied including control rooms infra structure.’ But all these norms were violated,” he said.

Alleging that the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister’s Office were involved in the AI camera scam, Mr. Satheesan said the Opposition had evidence to prove that. “It will be released in the coming days,” he said.