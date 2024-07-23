GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Report on Periyar fish kill to be released on July 27

Published - July 23, 2024 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A report on the mass fish kill in the Periyar prepared by a panel of experts and representatives of fisherfolk will be published on July 27.

The panel was constituted at a meeting of experts, fishermen, and fish farmers convened after the large-scale fish death along the Edayar industrial stretch of the river and its downstream on May 20 and 21. Fishermen had suffered huge loss as the impact of the incident was felt up to Panampukad.

B. Madhusoodana Kurup, former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), is the chairperson of the panel, while Charles George, representing the Matsya Thozhilali Union, is the convenor. The report will be released at a function to be held at the panchayat community hall at Varapuzha.

A communication issued by the joint forum said the panel was set up after the government failed to take concrete action despite reports by institutions such as Kufos revealing the presence of toxins and chemicals in the river. They had alleged that the authorities had banked on the inference that the release of organic load following the opening of shutters of the Pathalam bund had resulted in the fish kill.

The forum has demanded immediate release of compensation to those affected by the incident, besides implementing steps to check pollution of the river.

