Report on hospitalisation of Swapna, Rameez sought

The Prisons Department has sought a report from the Viyyur Jail Medical Officer on Swapna Suresh and K.T. Rameez, accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, being admitted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at the same time for treatment.
While Swapna complained of chest pain, Rameez was hospitalised for stomach ache, vomiting, and indigestion. Swapna was admitted to the hospital earlier last week too.
After six days of treatment, she was discharged on Saturday. But she complained of chest pain again on Sunday evening. MCH sources said tests, including echo-test and angiogram, were being done on Swapna. Tests, including endoscopy, would be done on Rameez too.
The Opposition parties have alleged conspiracy in both accused being hospitalised at the same time. The Prisons Department has asked the medical officer to include in the report details of the treatment given to the duo. There were allegations that Swapna had called a few people from nurses’ phones.
MLA’s allegation
Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara alleged that the duo’s hospitalisation was planned. The purpose was to bring forth clarity and uniformity in their statements to the investigation agencies, the MLA alleged. He also raised doubts about the visit of Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen to the medical college on September 9 while Swapna was admitted there.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency court has given permission for close relatives to see Swapna at the jail. They can meet Swapna for an hour once in two weeks.
