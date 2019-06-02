Report of Nipah fever unfounded, says Collector

Ernakulam Dstrict Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla dismissed as “unfounded” reports that there was a case of confirmed Nipah fever case in a private hospital in the city.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Collector appealed to the people to refrain from spreading rumours that could create fear among the people. He made the appeal after reports started appearing in social media and some online news portals about the detection of suspected Nipah fever.

All patients reporting at hospitals with fever were being checked and if symptoms of Nipah were found, they were screened further as a routine procedure. There was nothing to be anxious about this. If any case was to be confirmed, it would be officially made public and precautionary measures would be taken, the Collector said.

According to the district health authorities, the private hospital had sent the blood samples to a private laboratory in Bengaluru. The case could be confirmed only after the samples were tested in a government laboratory. According to them, samples had been sent to Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala State Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases (KSIVID) in Alappuzha. “The results are awaited,” they added. According to the authorities, it might some times be a case of viral or bacterial encephalitis.

Minister assures

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said there is no need to be panicky about any outbreak of Nipah virus in the State, as no virus infection was confirmed yet.

Talking to reporters in Kannur on Sunday, the Minister said that the collected serum samples from Ernakulam district had been sent to the National Institute of Virology as a routine procedure. There was no need for panic now, as no infection had been confirmed yet, she said, adding the possibility of suspected cases to be Nipah infection was very remote. Doctors, however, had been directed to keep vigil, she said.

She also said that hospitals in the State had isolations wards in case of emergency situation. She also called on the people to follow the advisory of the Health Department officials to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.