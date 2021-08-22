Report of leaked DCC president list dogs Cong.

Thiruvananthapuram

Organisation nears list finalisation amidst ‘A’, ‘I’ opposition

The Congress on Sunday appeared dogged by reports that anonymous insiders had leaked the presumed list of candidates for the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in the State to the media.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran vehemently denied the speculation that threatened to upend the integrity of the selection process already fraught with factional feuding.

The KPCC had edged closer to finalising the contentious list reportedly in the face of stiff opposition from Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, the leaders of the traditionally powerful ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, respectively.

By one account, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar was in touch with the leaders after they “informed” the high command that the KPCC had sidelined them from the decision-making process.

Notably, a party insider said, the traditional factions in the KPCC felt threatened by the perceived emergence of a new group supposedly owing allegiance to AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

The ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups supposedly believe Mr. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan had aligned themselves with the “emergent faction” for now.

The “disagreement” in the Congress about the selection of DCC presidents had spilt over into the open in Kollam last week.

Anonymous persons had lampooned KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, in unsigned posters for allegedly choosing a close ally for DCC president, Kollam.

The Congress feared that copycat protests could gather momentum in other districts if the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups felt that the KPCC had discounted their opinion in the nomination process.

The KPCC has indicated that it had strived to keep factionalism at bay in DCC president selection.

The emphasis was on merit, acceptability, and industriousness. Age and caste demographics also influenced selection to some measure.

The AICC wanted to achieve a generational shift in organisational leadership without creating much rancour. It appeared disinclined to waste energy appeasing the traditional groups.

The KPCC had reportedly given weightage to the choice of MPs, MLAs, and local self-government heads.

However, many senior leaders felt kept out of the loop. Two of them, former KPCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran and V.M. Sudheeran, have reportedly communicated their displeasure to the high command.