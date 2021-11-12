Repeated flash floods worry east Kollam residents

KOLLAM

12 November 2021 18:45 IST

Repeated landslides and flash floods during the last few days have become a cause of major concern for the residents of eastern Kollam.

Though no casualty has been reported, a series of landslides hit multiple locations on Thursday causing widespread damage to crops and property. Arayankavu panchayat witnessed the first landslide on October 28 and intense rains triggered the second one within two weeks.

While water entered several houses and shops, connectivity was cut off at many places as roads and bridges remains submerged. Families near Kunjuman canal were shifted to safe places following the incident, but some tribal families in Ambathekkar, Peramkovil in Villumala were isolated for several hours. The debris and mudslide caused traffic disruption in many locations that include the Achankovil-Alimukku and Kodamala.

The Revenue Department had decided to conduct a study in the landslide-prone parts of the district after the first incident in October. A house and three vehicles were washed away in Edappalayam while many houses suffered partial damage. Departments of Geology, Soil Conservation, and Groundwater were directed to conduct a study the disaster-hit areas to find if they are habitable during heavy rains.

The series of landslides had snapped power supply in the area and water pumping too was hit. According to residents, the change in the intensity and pattern of rainfall during the last couple of years have made their lives unpredictable. Families living in the layams at Ambanad had to move out at night after water gushed inside their homes and farmers in many locations in the eastern parts are currently staring at an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an orange alert, as the three shutters of Thenmala dam have been raised by 80 cm following heavy rains in the catchment area. The authorities have directed those living in river banks and low-lying areas to stay alert and move to safe places if required.

The district administration has opened 24-hour control rooms at the district headquarters and all taluks for coordinating relief activities. Public could contact the control rooms by dialling 0474-2794002, 2794004 (Kollam Collectorate), 0474-2742116 (Kollam taluk), 0476-2620223 (Karunagappally taluk), 0474-2454623 (Kottarakara taluk), 0476-2830345(Kunnathoor taluk‍), 0475-2350090 (Pathanapuram taluk), and 0475-2222605 (Punalur taluk‍).